Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh aims to increase its annual exports from about Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore by 2030, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. He linked the target to the state’s broader ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Addressing the UP International Trade Show, Goyal said Indian free trade agreements could give businesses in the state greater access to overseas buyers. He urged entrepreneurs to use these opportunities to take Uttar Pradesh’s products and services into new markets. The minister said international investment, stronger tourism and greater recognition for local brands would also be important to the state’s growth. He described Uttar Pradesh as an attractive investment destination, citing its industrial policies and efforts to draw large companies. The trade show brought together participants from six partner countries, along with delegates, exhibitors and potential buyers. Goyal said such events help local firms establish contacts with international businesses and present their products to customers abroad. He pointed to expressways, airports and industrial parks as infrastructure supporting manufacturing and trade. He also highlighted activity in defence, electronics, semiconductors and other technology sectors. A robotics manufacturing facility in Greater Noida was among the examples he cited. The minister called for coordination between the Centre and the state government, with participation from industry, workers and young people. The Rs 5 lakh crore figure remains a target rather than an achieved level. Reaching it by 2030 would require Uttar Pradesh to more than double its current exports while expanding production and strengthening its presence in global markets.