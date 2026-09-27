New Delhi Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has identified Mahindra as its Indian partner for the Indian Air Force’s proposed purchase of 60 medium transport aircraft. For its commercial aviation plans in India, the company will work with Adani Defence and Aerospace. The two partnerships involve different aircraft and separate opportunities. Embraer and Mahindra intend to offer the C-390 Millennium for the military transport programme. Embraer and Adani are exploring a domestic final assembly line for the E175 regional passenger jet. The Air Force tender could give India a new fleet to move personnel and cargo. Embraer’s bid would face competition, and the partnership with Mahindra does not mean that the aircraft has been selected. The procurement process will determine which proposal meets the service’s requirements. Embraer and Mahindra have also outlined plans to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul capability for the C-390 in India. Such facilities could support aircraft through their operating lives if the bid succeeds. They could also provide work for Indian suppliers, subject to the eventual scope of the programme. On the civilian side, Embraer and Adani signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding earlier this year concerning a possible E175 assembly line. The proposal is aimed at India’s regional aviation market, where smaller jets could serve routes that do not require larger aircraft. An agreement to propose a facility is not a final decision to build one. Embraer’s approach places an Indian industrial group alongside each of its main aircraft proposals. The military and commercial projects have distinct customers, timelines and approval processes. Both could expand local aerospace capabilities, but their scale will depend on contracts, investment decisions and demand. For now, the announcement clarifies Embraer’s intended partners while leaving the outcome of the Air Force competition and commercial manufacturing proposal open.