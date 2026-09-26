NEW DELHI The National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) has proposed a centralised loan portal with a 30-day timeline for processing loans, along with reforms to the CIBIL score mechanism, to improve access to finance for traders and micro, small and medium enterprises. The proposals were discussed at the Board’s 11th meeting in New Delhi. Members also called for trader grievance helplines and greater representation of traders in MSME facilitation committees to improve access to institutional support. Tax-related concerns discussed at the meeting included GST rationalisation, refund delays, lengthy audits, input tax credit anomalies, amnesty schemes and pending appeals. The Board also sought timely payments to government contractors, safeguards against technical penalties and flexibility in loan repayments during lean business periods. Digital initiatives were another focus, with the Board reviewing the expansion of the Open Network for Digital Commerce and DigiDukaan to district levels. More than 19,000 retailers are currently live on DigiDukaan across Hyderabad and Jaipur. The Board also discussed women entrepreneurship facilitation desks, POSH cells and measures against cyber fraud. Efforts to increase trader and MSME participation in exports were reviewed, including greater awareness and institutional support. Chairman Sunil J. Singhi highlighted the Jan Vishwas Act and the establishment of State Traders’ Welfare Boards in four States. The meeting concluded with a focus on finance access, Ease of Doing Business reforms, digital empowerment, social security and stronger Centre-State coordination.