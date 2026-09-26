NEW DELHI Investment proposals worth Rs 469 crore have moved towards implementation through the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 platform, with five companies receiving land allotments in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presented Letters of Allotment to company representatives during the formal inauguration of UPITS 2026. The projects together secured 71,190 square metres in the YEIDA region and are expected to create 4,625 employment opportunities. The allotments marked a step towards converting investment commitments into industrial projects on the ground. C&R Textiles Private Limited received 16,000 square metres and committed Rs 104 crore, with 2,000 jobs expected. Perfectpack Limited was allotted 16,200 square metres for a Rs 125-crore project projected to generate 700 jobs. SABS Exports International Private Limited received 16,180 square metres and plans to invest Rs 87 crore, creating 475 jobs. Simplast India Private Limited secured 12,000 square metres for a proposed Rs 78-crore facility, expected to create 300 jobs. Sahu Exports Private Limited received 10,810 square metres and outlined a Rs 75-crore investment with the potential to generate 1,150 jobs. During the event, Shah discussed industrial and investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh with corporate delegates. The discussions focused on accelerating manufacturing facilities, strengthening supply linkages and ensuring that proposed investments progress into functional operations. The land allotments were presented to the participating companies as part of the trade show’s broader effort to facilitate industrial development. The five projects span different industrial activities and collectively represent a significant investment commitment in the YEIDA region. Company representatives also discussed expansion opportunities and measures to support timely development of facilities.