NEW DELHI The Centre will borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities during the second half of 2026-27, while reducing its full-year market borrowing plan by Rs 1,20,494 crore from the Budget estimate. The finance ministry said total market borrowing for the financial year is now expected at Rs 15,99,506 crore, compared with the Budget estimate of Rs 17,20,000 crore. The second-half borrowing, decided in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will include Rs 15,000 crore through Sovereign Green Bonds. The government is expected to complete the Rs 7,86,000 crore second-half borrowing through 23 weekly auctions. The securities will have maturities of three, five, seven, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50 years. The largest share will come from 10-year securities at 26.3 per cent, followed by 15-year securities at 17.6 per cent and five-year securities at 12.1 per cent. Other maturities will account for 9.9 per cent for 50-year securities, 9.2 per cent for 30-year securities, 9.1 per cent for seven-year securities, 8.9 per cent for 40-year securities and 6.9 per cent for three-year securities. The distribution includes Sovereign Green Bonds within the overall second-half borrowing programme. During the first half of the fiscal year, ending in September, the government is expected to mobilise Rs 8,13,506 crore through bonds, slightly below the earlier target of Rs 8.20 lakh crore. The borrowing programme is aimed at financing the government’s revenue gap. The revised annual plan reflects the lower total borrowing requirement for FY27. The second-half programme therefore represents a measured reduction from the original annual borrowing target, while retaining a mix of maturities designed to spread repayments across different periods and continue financing the fiscal requirement through bond issuances.