COIMBATORE Tamil Nadu is looking to develop Chennai and Coimbatore as major centres for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the fintech sector, S. Vijayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment, Promotion and Commerce Department, said on Friday. Speaking at the second edition of the GCC Coimbatore Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vijayakumar said the State government has announced plans to establish a ₹400-crore fintech hub in Coimbatore. He said India currently has about 1.9 million professionals working across more than 1,700 GCCs, while Tamil Nadu accounts for nearly 460 centres. GCCs are also generating employment beyond their direct workforce, with every direct job supporting three to four indirect jobs, he said. Vijayakumar noted that the role of GCCs is evolving, with centres increasingly taking responsibility for end-to-end business processes and research and development activities. The proposed fintech hub in Coimbatore is expected to strengthen the city’s position in financial technology and support the State’s efforts to attract more technology-driven businesses. Chennai, which already has a strong technology and financial services ecosystem, is also being positioned as a key location for fintech-focused GCCs. The development is part of Tamil Nadu’s broader efforts to expand technology-led investment and employment beyond traditional IT services.