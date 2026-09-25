MUMBAI The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has awarded a Rs 92.95 crore work order to Softtech Engineers Limited to implement a Digital Twin platform aimed at improving vessel traffic, cargo and logistics management. The platform will create a real-time digital replica of port assets, infrastructure and operations. It is expected to help officials monitor activities, identify potential issues and make data-driven decisions. Core functionalities are targeted for implementation by February 2027, while the complete platform is expected to become operational by February 2028. The system will support vessel traffic management, improve cargo and logistics flows, reduce vehicular congestion and enable predictive maintenance of critical infrastructure. It will also strengthen safety and security through enhanced surveillance, monitoring and incident-management capabilities. Predictive maintenance is expected to reduce downtime, improve asset performance and extend the life of key infrastructure. JNPA said the platform will also monitor green cover, air quality and water quality at the port, supporting sustainability and environmental monitoring. Integrated dashboards, predictive analytics and data-driven insights will assist strategic planning and decision-making. The Digital Twin is also expected to support regulatory compliance and reporting through automated monitoring of statutory requirements. JNPA Chairperson Gaurav Dayal said, “The core functionalities of the Digital Twin platform are targeted for implementation by February 2027, while the complete platform is expected to become operational by February 2028.” Deputy Chairperson Ravish Kumar Singh said, “The Digital Twin would bring real-time data and predictive intelligence into a single operational environment.” The project is designed to improve operational efficiency, asset utilisation and service delivery at the port. It will bring multiple operational functions into one environment, giving officials a consolidated view of infrastructure, logistics, safety and environmental conditions.