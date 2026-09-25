CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka's public transport sector is facing an unprecedented financial crunch, with the state's four major road transport corporations—the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC)—collectively grappling with an estimated loss of ₹8,000 crore. Addressing the Legislative Council, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh revealed that despite mounting operational expenditures, multiple hikes in diesel prices by the Centre, and severe cash-flow bottlenecks that have routinely delayed staff salary disbursements, the government has consciously avoided raising bus passenger fares. The administration has held off on fare revisions primarily due to the apprehension of triggering intense public pushback and political protests from opposition parties. This acute fiscal stress is further compounded by massive structural arrears. Outstanding reimbursement dues owed by the state government to the transport corporations under the flagship 'Shakti' free-travel scheme for women have climbed to over ₹5,650 crore. Since the inception of the populist initiative, the four corporations have accommodated nearly 800 crore free passenger journeys, incurring a staggering operational expenditure that has heavily outpaced actual government disbursements. When Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other members raised concerns regarding long-delayed recruitment appointments—noting that youth who cleared interviews three years prior still awaited placement—Minister Suresh defended the administration by pointing out the harsh fiscal reality: with internal revenues deeply depleted and insufficient funds even to cover monthly salaries for existing personnel, new recruitments remain temporarily unfeasible. The debate also shifted toward cooperative banking governance during discussions to congratulate newly elected Apex Bank Chairman S. Ravi and Vice-Chairman Sharanagouda Bayyapura. Senior legislators across party lines cautioned the leadership to exercise extreme prudence and rigorous scrutiny when sanctioning high-value loans to politicians and the sugar industry, emphasizing that cooperative financial institutions must primarily safeguard the interests of rural depositors, farmers, and the economically vulnerable.