CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka Primary and School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has strongly refuted allegations circulating across media platforms regarding the procurement and distribution of allegedly substandard footwear to government school students, clarifying that viral photographs depicting flawed items actually belong to previous academic cycles. Addressing the media following legislative proceedings, the Minister detailed the state-wide rollout of student welfare amenities while simultaneously raising sharp administrative concerns over the deployment patterns of educators for continuous electoral duties. Addressing mounting scrutiny over the execution of student support welfare programs, Minister Bangarappa emphasized that the administration has maintained strict adherence to quality parameters under the current academic framework. He noted that viral images and reports highlighting defective or substandard shoes do not represent fresh supplies procured for the ongoing academic year, but rather recycled photographs of old footwear distributed in past terms. Providing structural context to the distribution drive, the Minister highlighted that over 12.5 million pairs of shoes and socks are being systematically rolled out across government and aided schools throughout the state. While acknowledging minor logistical delays tied to initial student enrollment verifications and sizing discrepancies—which have occasionally resulted in tight-fitting footwear requiring localized exchanges—he maintained that the quality of supplies has not been compromised. Furthermore, the Education Department has instituted rigorous supervisory clauses, confirming that direct penal action will be initiated against any tender-awarding contractors found flouting quality benchmarks specified under state procurement acts. Shifting focus to administrative bottlenecks affecting academic continuity, Minister Bangarappa expressed strong reservations regarding the heavy reliance on school teachers for non-teaching administrative burdens, specifically the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls managed by election authorities. While acknowledging the exemplary dedication and cooperative spirit demonstrated by teaching faculty in executing assigned civic duties, the Minister criticized the operational friction caused by pulling educators away from classrooms. Highlighting the disruptions faced by students as academic calendars progress, Bangarappa remarked that the unrelenting demands of the electoral machinery often stretch school administration thin, metaphorically describing the inflexible scheduling approach of election authorities as heavy-handed. Education department officials reiterated that while compliance with statutory electoral revisions remains mandatory, synchronized micro-planning is urgently required between district administrations and school boards to safeguard instructional hours and minimize student learning loss.