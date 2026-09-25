CH NEWS, BENGALURU Escalating financial investigations into prominent corporate entities across South India, the Income Tax (IT) department has launched massive search and seizure operations targeting 19 distinct locations linked to Attica Gold Company. This sweeping fiscal crackdown follows hard on the heels of extensive multi-state raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which targeted the firm's central administrative offices and corporate branches over grave allegations of systemic financial irregularities, illegal gold liquidations, and money laundering. The sudden influx of tax enforcement officials into Attica Gold’s commercial hubs marks a severe escalation in regulatory scrutiny. Federal investigators from both agencies have spent consecutive days securing vital accounting documents, digital transaction databases, and covert ledger books. The initial ED sweep—backed by central paramilitary units—spanned nearly 19 properties, primarily focusing on the company's high-profile corporate headquarters situated along Cunningham Road and Queen's Road in Bengaluru, alongside regional extensions across neighboring states. Following the preliminary collection of incriminating asset and transaction trails by the ED, Income Tax authorities moved swiftly to audit corporate tax compliances, scrutinize bullion purchase records, and investigate discrepancies between declared commercial revenues and actual cash flows. Attica Gold, widely known for its aggressive commercial presence in second-hand gold buying and instant cash-for-gold exchanges, has faced mounting public and regulatory complaints concerning its operational framework. Investigators are closely examining allegations that the firm systematically bypassed standard banking channels for large-scale customer transactions, directly purchased precious metals without mandatory customer verification protocols, and engaged in questionable asset routing to evade statutory duties. Complicating the investigation further, central intelligence agencies have reportedly flagged the conspicuous absence of the company’s founder and Managing Director, Bommanahalli Babu (also known as Ayub P. Syed Basha). Enforcement teams searching for the promoter during the initial raids found his primary residences and offices deserted, with unconfirmed intelligence reports suggesting he may have slipped abroad prior to the execution of the search warrants. As IT department teams continue combing through the seized financial portfolios across all 19 locations, federal authorities are preparing to widen the probe into potential shell company networks and hawala channels tied to the enterprise.