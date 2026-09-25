CH NEWS, BENGALURU As the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2026 progresses across the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA), Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has issued a direct appeal urging citizens whose names are absent from the draft rolls to immediately submit Form-6 applications for inclusion. The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting convened at the GBA head office with representatives of recognized political parties, aimed at streamlining claims, objections, and verification processes within the urban district. Highlighting common procedural mix-ups during the revision drive, the Chief Commissioner clarified that if a voter's name is missing from the draft roll due to an erroneous submission of Form-8 instead of Form-6, they must file a fresh Form-6 application to restore their voting rights. Form-8 is strictly reserved for existing voters requiring corrections to personal particulars, such as name spellings, addresses, or structural details. Processed Cases: Over 1,340,663 verification cases have been successfully completed. Pending Workload: Roughly 256,935 cases remain active, prompting strict instructions to field officials to expedite inquiries and eliminate administrative backlogs immediately. To bridge communication gaps with voters who have not yet received formal notices, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been instructed to ramp up direct outreach. Alongside physical home visits, officials are deploying SMS and WhatsApp notifications to registered mobile numbers, complete with direct contact details for local BLOs to facilitate seamless inquiries. Furthermore, election authorities have ordered comprehensive data audits to correct calculation errors observed in specific assembly constituencies, including Mahadevapura. District leadership has mandated the creation of targeted micro-plans for outlying regions and constituencies like Yelahanka, factoring in staff deployment and remote logistical challenges. Special verification camps are also being organized in high-volume backlog zones to fast-track hearings before the final electoral roll publication. Special Commissioner (Election Division) Shilpa Nag, City Municipal Commissioners Pommala Sunil Kumar and K.N. Ramesh, and other senior election officials attended the deliberations.