CH NEWS, BENGALURU Marking the completion of one year of direct public engagement, the Bengaluru North City Corporation celebrated the 53rd edition of the Commissioner’s Phone-In Programme, highlighting comprehensive advancements in tracking public complaints through the integrated ‘Sahaaya 2.0’ digital platform. Since its launch on September 26, 2025, under the directive of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the weekly Friday phone-in initiative has served as a direct bridge between residents and municipal leadership. During the latest session, 50 calls yielded 55 distinct civic grievances, bringing the cumulative total of complaints received through the phone-in channel over the past year to 3,156. Of these, 2,887 issues have been successfully resolved, leaving 324 pending cases under active review. Operating alongside more than 25 multi-media intake channels—including corporate offices, email portals, print media, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter)—the Sahaaya 2.0 software functions in tandem with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Every incoming complaint is systematically registered, tagged with individual accountability, and digitally dispatched to relevant departmental heads for time-bound execution. Corporation data indicates that across all historical reporting periods, a total of 1,98,113 grievances have been formally logged, with 1,96,503 achieving verified closure and 1,665 currently active. Departmental breakdowns of the 1,610 pending items within the broader municipal framework show the heaviest operational loads concentrated in Road Maintenance with 748 cases, Solid Waste Management with 364 cases, and Forest-related complaints standing at 170. Division-wise metrics highlight active backlogs distributed across Byatarayanapura (356), Sarvagnanagara (356), Dasarahalli (246), Vidyaranyapura (244), Hebbal (221), Pulikeshinagara (159), and Yelahanka (141). Emphasizing qualitative outcomes over superficial administrative metrics, municipal authorities have explicitly instructed department officials to avoid closing tickets through paper-work alone. Field inspections and on-site verifications are now mandatory to ensure that complainants receive genuine, ground-level relief—particularly regarding persistent urban challenges such as pothole repairs, debris removal, footpath encroachments, and unmanaged waste dumping. The corporation reiterated its commitment to maintaining rigorous oversight until all remaining civic backlogs are fully cleared.