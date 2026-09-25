CH NEWS, BENGALURU Intensifying municipal oversight over critical urban infrastructure, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has issued a stern show cause notice and slapped a financial penalty of ₹1,00,000 on M/s Effilume Private Limited—operating as a consortium of M/s Schnell Energy Equipment Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Salzer Electronics Ltd., Coimbatore. The punitive action follows alarming operational lapses discovered during a high-level field inspection by the Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development. The official notice, registered under reference number BCCC/EE/ELE/PR/160/2026-27 by the Executive Engineer (Electrical), centers on severe deficiencies in the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of streetlights under the energy efficiency project covering BBMP-East and Bommanahalli (Partial) zones. The project was originally commissioned via a contract agreement and work order dated May 15, 2025, followed by a novation agreement on October 8, 2025. During a recent joint field inspection led personally by the Hon'ble Minister spanning from the Halasuru Police Station circle to SBI circle, and onward from SBI circle to Chalukya circle within the BCCC jurisdiction, authorities inspected 222 streetlights and uncovered a staggering 140 non-functional and non-glowing fixtures. Labeling the extreme failure rate an unacceptable display of negligence that directly compromises public safety along vital arterial corridors, the corporation noted that multiple prior warning letters issued between July and August 2026 had been virtually ignored by the consortium. The imposed fine of ₹1,00,000 for deficient O&M services does not absolve the consortium of its broader contractual obligations. BCCC warned that failure to meet the 24-hour deadline or a recurrence of similar infrastructural failures will be treated as wilful non-compliance, attracting escalating financial penalties and potential contract termination proceedings. Copies of the directive were marked to top-tier civic authorities, including the BCCC Commissioner, Additional Commissioner (Development), GBA Chief Engineers, and directors of the consortium companies.