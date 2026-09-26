CH NEWS, Gadag An electrical short circuit occurred while connecting a battery to an old hearse of the Lakshmeshwar Municipality in the district, causing the vehicle to completely catch fire. A major tragedy was averted due to the prompt and timely action of the municipality staff and civil servants. Incident details: The staff was installing a new battery in the old municipal hearse. While the vehicle was being prepared for the funeral, an electrical short circuit occurred. As a result, a massive fire broke out in the vehicle, and the entire vehicle was gutted in a flash. A major disaster averted: As soon as the fire was detected, the municipal staff and civil servants immediately sprang into action. The people in the vicinity were evacuated to a safe place, and due to their timely action, no lives were lost or further accidents occurred. As soon as the incident occurred, the staff immediately called the fire station and informed them. The fire brigade personnel who immediately rushed to the spot managed to completely extinguish the fire after much struggle.