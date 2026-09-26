CH NEWS, SHIDLAGHATTA The public service campaign aims to save citizens from making repeated visits to government offices, stated Assistant Commissioner Ashwin. Inaugurating the "Praja Seva Andolana" at the Jangamakote Hobli administrative office, he noted that the government has reached people's doorsteps to address issues within a fixed timeframe. Citizens should not have to run between taluk and district headquarters for basic needs, he emphasized. Thousands of residents from across the Hobli attended to air their problems, standing in lines for hours. Although separate submission counters had been prepared, server disruptions stalled digital receipts. As a result, applicants submitted their petitions directly to authorities seated on stage. Officials called departmental heads to the dais immediately, issuing clear directions to settle urgent matters on the spot. Pension sanction letters were also handed over to several eligible beneficiaries during the session. The massive turnout triggered a two-hour traffic jam along the busy route connecting Jangamakote and Sugatur. The gathering grew tense when farmer leaders questioned the Deputy Commissioner's absence. Farmer representative Ramachandrappa asked why senior officials missed the camp while expecting citizens to attend official meetings elsewhere. Responding calmly, Ashwin clarified that the Deputy Commissioner was on duty in Gauribidanur Taluk under administrative schedule, while sub-divisional teams took charge locally. He urged residents to avoid commotion and submit their paperwork peacefully. Tahsildar Gaganasindhu assured attendees that every petition would be recorded, adding that petitioners could track progress on mobile phones. Taluk Panchayat EO Hemavathi, police officers, and several departmental representatives attended the event. Despite brief disruptions, the campaign concluded with thousands of public requests collected for administrative action.