CH NEWS, BELAGAVI Engineers must learn to control machines rather than be controlled by them, stated Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Saturday. Addressing the 26th Annual Convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) as the chief guest, Dr. Parameshwara urged graduates to prepare for the era of Artificial Intelligence and Artificial General Intelligence. He stressed that India must shift from being merely a provider of tech talent to becoming a global creator of technology. While modern algorithms can write software, analyze scans, and design molecules, he noted that human creativity, critical thinking, and character remain indispensable. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that AI adoption should move beyond IT firms into healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. Smart tools can assist farmers with irrigation schedules and crop diseases, while robotics can handle hazardous industrial tasks to improve human productivity. Highlighting the state’s industrial leadership, Dr. Parameshwara noted that Karnataka houses 550 Global Capability Centres, nearly 18,000 startups, and generated approximately ₹4.59 lakh crore in software exports during 2024–25. He urged Karnataka to grow from India’s tech capital into one of the world's preeminent innovation hubs, focusing on semiconductors, quantum computing, and clean energy. Cautioning against unchecked automation, he insisted that technological progress must remain ethical and inclusive. Invoking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s principles, he reminded students to design solutions that aid marginalized workers, elderly citizens, and rural communities. He offered five core principles to the graduating engineers: pursue lifelong learning, innovate boldly, preserve integrity, remain compassionate, and serve the nation. He challenged students to use their technical training responsibly to reduce inequalities and build an extraordinary future for India.