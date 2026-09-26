CH NEWS, BALLARI The ‘Government at Your Doorstep – Cooperation for Service’ (Bagilige Bantu Sarkara – Sevege Irali Sahakara) public service campaign was held in Genatikatte village of Sandur taluk to provide government services directly to rural residents. Genatikatte comes under Agrahara Gram Panchayat in Choranuru Hobli. Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate G. Anil Kumar and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Madaginabasappa inaugurated the programme. During the event, villagers received information and guidance about services provided by different government departments, public welfare schemes, and facilities available under the ‘Sakala’ scheme. Officials also accepted applications from residents on various issues. The applications were forwarded to the concerned departments, and steps were initiated to address the issues raised by the public. A total of 69 applications were received during the campaign. The Revenue Department received the highest number, with 49 applications. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department received 13 applications, while three applications were submitted to the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The Energy Department received two applications, while the Housing Department and Transport Department received one application each. Officials and staff from several departments participated in the programme and assisted residents in understanding government services and submitting their applications. Block Education Officer Dr. I.R. Akki, Child Development Project Officer Nagaraj, Veterinary Officer Dr. Valibasha, Social Welfare Officer Venkatesh, and PM Poshan Assistant Director Sridhar Murthy were among those present. The campaign provided villagers with an opportunity to approach officials directly, understand available government facilities, and submit applications for various needs without having to travel to different offices.