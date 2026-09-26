CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA Multilingual actor and activist Prakash Raj was restrained by local administrative authorities from delivering a public address at a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) convention organized in Bagepalli town on Saturday. Citing the Model Code of Conduct in force, Bagepalli Taluk Executive Officer and Nodal Officer Nagamani halted the proposed speech after securing a written undertaking from the event organizers. The administration further issued specific directives barring any public commentary concerning the Special Investment Region (SIR) or the Election Commission of India. In the wake of the regulatory restrictions, Raj refrained from delivering his keynote address, choosing instead to flag off the scheduled youth procession before departing for Chikkaballapur. The intervention triggered sharp indignation among convention attendees, who termed the administrative curbs authoritarian and an infringement on freedom of speech. Addressing journalists in Chikkaballapur, Raj voiced strong criticism over the procedural restrictions, stating that demanding such written undertakings undermines basic democratic norms. Asserting that officials lacked the fortitude to serve any restrictive notice directly to him, the actor remarked that administrative authorities were apprehensive about his critique. Raj clarified that his visit was conducted as part of an independent awareness campaign concerning the Election Commission’s special summary revision of electoral rolls. He maintained that he had arrived at Bagepalli strictly to participate in the public awareness march and urged reporters to question the specific authorities responsible for enforcing the restrictions. The episode added to ongoing political friction across the district, where law enforcement had separately detained protesting opposition party workers.