CH NEWS, MANGALURU Hundreds of citizens gathered at the City Corporation’s Mangala Auditorium on Saturday to participate in the Mangaluru ‘A’ Hobli-level ‘Praja Seve Andolana’ public grievance redressal campaign. Presided over by MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, the interactive forum saw senior district administrators including Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V., City Corporation Commissioner Rahul Ratna Pandey, and Assistant Commissioner Meenakshi Arya directly receive petitions and hear public concerns. Grievances were dominated by issues surrounding civic infrastructure, social welfare pensions, and urban planning delays. A resident from Bajal highlighted that her monthly financial assistance under the ‘Sandhya Suraksha’ scheme had been suspended for the past six months. Addressing the matter, MLA Kamath explained that social security pensions for Above Poverty Line (APL) cardholders were placed on hold following policy decisions by the current state government. While noting his limitations as an opposition legislator to unilaterally reverse the directive, he assured that the grievance would be placed formally before the state administration. Citizens also flagged inadequate underground drainage networks, overflowing lines, and administrative delays in allocating residential door numbers, prompting Kamath to instruct municipal engineers to address basic sanitary works without procedural delays. Additionally, he pledged funding from the MLA Local Area Development Scheme to construct a community hall for a women’s association in Kasaba Bengre. Hanumantha Kamath of the Citizens’ Welfare Committee raised serious concerns over severe bottlenecks in land conversion and single-site layout approvals. Submitting a detailed memorandum, he noted that the state government’s discontinuation of the ‘Property Card’ system had created bureaucratic paralysis, forcing applicants to wait for months across multiple offices. Kamath urged authorities to restore the earlier streamlined clearance mechanism, noting he has already petitioned the Revenue Minister. The MLA urged officials to resolve all citizen petitions with administrative urgency and empathy.