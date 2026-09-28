CH NEWS, BIDAR Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma has appointed officers and staff to the District Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for the forthcoming Karnataka Legislative Council election from the North-East Teachers’ Constituency. Manjunath Sulkolli, Assistant Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer of the District MCMC. Vijayakumar has been appointed as his assistant. Other members include Information Department cinema driver Suresh Ambigar, typist Bheemanna Nayak and staff member Ashish Hajare. The appointed officers and staff have been directed to discharge their election duties in a disciplined manner and in accordance with the rules. They have also been instructed not to proceed on leave without prior permission from their superiors. The order states that disciplinary action will be initiated under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in case of negligence in assigned election duties. If any appointed official is transferred or becomes unavailable for any other reason, the officer subsequently posted to the position will be required to perform the assigned duties. Election schedule announced Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer Shilpa Sharma has announced the schedule for the North-East Teachers’ Constituency election. September 29-Notification to be issued, October 6-Last date for filing nominations, October 7-Scrutiny of nominations, October 9-Last date for withdrawal of nominations, October 23-Polling, from 8 am to 4 pm. October 27-Counting of votes from 8 am. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the constituency with immediate effect. As district is part of the North-East Teachers’ Constituency under the Kalaburagi Division, the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi Division will function as the Returning Officer and Electoral Registration Officer, while the Bidar Deputy Commissioner will serve as the Assistant Returning Officer. Nomination forms can be obtained from the Election Branch of the Regional Commissioner’s office. Completed nomination papers can be submitted at the Conference Hall of the Regional Commissioner’s Office in the District Administration Bhavan, Kalaburagi, from September 29 to October 6, excluding government holidays, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The scrutiny of all received nominations will be held at the same venue on October 7 at 11 am, the Deputy Commissioner said.