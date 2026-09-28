Haveri Congress workers staged a protest in Haveri on Monday, demanding the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where party workers raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government. The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the Haveri Deputy Commissioner. In the memorandum, they sought the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for action over what they described as concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission. Congress workers alleged that the Election Commission had become politically aligned with the BJP. These allegations were made by the protesters during the demonstration and were not independently established in the report. The protestors also raised slogans criticising the Union government and its policies. As part of the demonstration, they later burnt effigies representing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress district president Sanjeev Kumar Neerlagi, district women’s president Vasantha Bagur and state women’s secretary Prema Patil were among the party leaders present at the protest. A number of local Congress workers also participated in the demonstration. The protest comes amid the Congress party’s continuing criticism of the Election Commission and its demands concerning the conduct and administration of elections. The party has raised concerns about the commission’s functioning and has sought greater accountability from constitutional authorities. The Haveri demonstration remained focused on the demand for action against the Chief Election Commissioner, with party workers submitting their memorandum to the President through the district administration. The Congress workers said they would continue to raise their concerns through democratic and constitutional means. The protest concluded after the memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for onward transmission to the President. The development adds to the ongoing political debate between the Congress and the BJP over the functioning of constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India.