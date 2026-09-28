Hubballi Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad has highlighted the state government’s measures aimed at ensuring that eligible workers receive gratuity benefits and that their dues remain protected in cases of financial distress faced by employers. According to the information provided by the Labour Department, amendments to the gratuity framework came into effect in 2024. The stated objective is to ensure that workers who are entitled to gratuity receive the amount due to them and that the funds remain secure if an establishment is wound up, becomes insolvent or faces other financial difficulties. Gratuity is a statutory payment made by an employer to an eligible employee based on the employee’s period of service and applicable wages. Under the provisions described by the department, employees completing at least five years of continuous service are generally eligible, subject to the applicable legal conditions. The government has said the amended framework is intended to strengthen compliance among employers and reduce delays in the payment of gratuity. By securing the gratuity amount, the measure is also expected to reduce the need for workers to approach regulatory authorities for recovery of their dues. Minister Santosh Lad has described the measure as part of efforts to strengthen worker welfare and improve implementation of labour protections in Karnataka. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of employees across the state. The department estimates that more than 65 lakh workers and employees could benefit from the measures. The move comes amid wider efforts by the Labour Department to improve enforcement of statutory benefits and ensure that workers receive protections available under existing service and labour laws. The government has maintained that safeguarding gratuity is particularly important when companies face closure, bankruptcy or financial difficulties, as workers can otherwise face uncertainty in recovering amounts accumulated during their service.