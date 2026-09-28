Koppal Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraj Tangadagi on Monday visited Koppal’s Gavi Matha and officially invited Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festival. The minister sought the seer’s blessings and extended the invitation on behalf of the state government. The selection of Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji to inaugurate the world-famous festival is being viewed as a significant honour for Koppal district and its spiritual heritage. Gavimatha has earned recognition across Karnataka for its emphasis on simplicity, spirituality and social service. Its activities include Annadasoha (mass feeding), educational initiatives and several programmes aimed at social welfare and cultural development. The invitation has also brought renewed attention to the contribution of Gavi Matha to the state’s religious and cultural life. Devotees and supporters have welcomed the decision, describing it as an acknowledgement of the Matha’s longstanding service to society. During the visit, several public representatives and Congress leaders were present, including MP K. Rajashekhar Hitnal, MLA K. Raghavendra Hitnal, MLC Basanagouda Badarli and District Congress President Mallikarjuna Nagappa. The minister’s visit also clarified uncertainty surrounding the seer’s participation in the Mysuru Dasara inauguration. With the official invitation now extended, preparations are expected to proceed with Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji scheduled to inaugurate the prestigious festival. The Mysuru Dasara celebrations are among Karnataka’s major cultural events, attracting devotees, tourists and visitors from across the country. The participation of the Koppal seer is expected to highlight the connection between spirituality, cultural traditions and social service. For Koppal, the occasion represents an important recognition of Gavi Matha’s religious and community-oriented legacy. The seer’s presence at the Mysuru Palace during the Dasara inauguration is expected to bring attention to the Matha’s message of spirituality, education and public service.