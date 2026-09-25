Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva in Bhopal, marking the revival of organised state-backed public bus services after more than two decades. The first phase will see 351 buses operating across seven cities, with 120 assigned to inter-city routes and 231 to intra-city services. The launch is part of the state government's plan to expand public transport connectivity across urban and rural areas. The government has set a target of operating 1,500 buses in the first year, with a broader long-term target of 15,000 buses by 2031. During the launch, Yadav also targeted the Congress over the saffron colour of the newly introduced buses. He questioned the opposition's concern over the colour and used a sharp political metaphor, saying the sight of the buses would be like “a snake crawling on the Congress’ chest”. Yadav accused previous Congress governments of deliberately shutting down the state transport corporation. He described its revival as an important step towards fulfilling the BJP's 2023 election commitment. The Chief Minister said the new service would improve connectivity between cities, towns and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, while also allowing services to operate outside the state when required. He also highlighted the state government's infrastructure claims, including the construction of more than five lakh kilometres of roads, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with expansion of the national highway network.