New Delhi The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday refuted a news report that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, saying “internal checks-and-balances are standard” pr

New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday refuted a news report that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners, saying “internal checks-and-balances are standard” practice in a multi-member constitutional body.

The remarks came amid a massive political row, as the Opposition accused the ECI of attempting to hijack the electoral process and putting democracy under threat.

“All actions of ECI have been in accordance with laws and instructions of the Commission,” the poll body said in a statement.

The poll body said its three members may have individual views, observations or suggestions during deliberations, but all final decisions of the poll body are taken unanimously.

It added that operational queries or inputs raised by Commissioners at the draft stage should not be construed as final decisions.

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system,” the statement said.

As per reports, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders of the Election Commission, including on additions, deletion and restoration of voters and changes to the voter registration process.

The report said the two commissioners had raised questions over decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge and, in one instance, described a change concerning Form 6 for new voters as "unauthorised and illegal". They also separately approached the cabinet secretary over changes in the oversight of the IT systems underpinning electoral rolls.

EC's statement in a nutshell