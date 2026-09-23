Intro: He promised blanket drought aid for farmers, with a formal govt resolution expected within two days amid severe rainfall deficits in Latur. Latur Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will issue a Government Res

Intro: He promised blanket drought aid for farmers, with a formal govt resolution expected within two days amid severe rainfall deficits in Latur.

Latur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) on the drought situation within two days and provide blanket financial assistance to farmers affected by crop losses.

Fadnavis made the announcement after inspecting drought-hit areas in Latur district, including Kharosa village, where farmers showed him dried soybean plants and raised concerns over crop failures, water shortages and mounting financial pressures.

The Chief Minister said crop damage assessments, or panchnamas, were being conducted because they were legally required, but would not be allowed to delay relief. He said financial assistance would be extended universally and would take into account damage to both Kharif and Rabi crops.

Fadnavis described the situation in Latur as extremely critical, saying the district had received around 50 per cent of normal rainfall. He also said the current conditions were more severe than those witnessed during the 1972 drought.

The government, he said, would ensure drinking water and livestock fodder supplies in affected areas. Pending bills related to water-supply schemes would also be cleared to ensure villages continue receiving drinking water.

The administration is additionally preparing district-level “war rooms” to coordinate drought-management measures and speed up responses to water, fodder and agricultural concerns.

Fadnavis is also scheduled to interact with farmers in Dharashiv district as part of his tour of drought-affected areas.