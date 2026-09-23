New Delhi As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a two-day Chintan Shivir with Union ministers, attention has turned to several administrative initiatives highlighted by the Modi Story social media account as examples of experiments in governance. The Council of Ministers’ S

New Delhi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a two-day Chintan Shivir with Union ministers, attention has turned to several administrative initiatives highlighted by the Modi Story social media account as examples of experiments in governance.

The Council of Ministers’ September 23-24 discussions are focused on reviewing government work, reforms, coordination and future priorities linked to the Viksit Bharat@2047 roadmap.

The Modi Story account described the approach as treating governance like an “innovation lab” and highlighted initiatives aimed at retaining institutional knowledge, encouraging voluntary public-service projects and strengthening officers’ connection with grassroots administration.

Among them is Anubhav, under which senior officers document their professional experiences and insights so that institutional knowledge can be passed on to the next generation. Another initiative, Swatah Sukhay, allows officers to voluntarily undertake projects outside their regular departmental responsibilities.

The account also highlighted Back to the First Posting, which encourages officers to revisit the taluka or district where they began their administrative careers and assess how the area has changed over the years.

The Assistant Secretary Programme gives newly inducted IAS officers three months of experience in Union ministries before they move to their first field postings. The initiative is intended to familiarise young officers with the functioning of the Union government.

Another initiative, One Secretary, One Taluka, assigns senior IAS officers to backward talukas, with the stated aim of keeping senior administrators connected with grassroots realities.

The initiatives were highlighted as the Chintan Shivir brings ministers together for discussions on governance and future policy priorities.

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