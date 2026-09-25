Srinagar The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that restoration of infrastructure damaged by flash floods and cloudbursts is underway across the Union Territory, with permanent works being taken up in affected districts. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, replying on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to a question raised by MLA Shakti Raj Parihar, said roads and water supply schemes damaged during 2025-26 had been temporarily restored. Permanent restoration work on these assets is now in progress. He said infrastructure affected during 2026-27 had also been partially restored, while permanent works were underway across all affected districts. The government is providing financial assistance to affected people according to norms under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, Choudhary clarified that no special or separate relief package has been sanctioned specifically for rehabilitation following the natural calamities. Additional assistance has been provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to families whose residential structures suffered damage. In Kishtwar, after the 2025-26 cloudburst at Chishoti, Rs 1 lakh each was provided to 16 families whose houses were completely damaged. Three families with partially damaged houses received Rs 25,000 each. For 2026-27, Rs 108 lakh was released in Poonch for 87 beneficiaries whose structures were damaged. In Rajouri, Rs 281 lakh was released for 377 beneficiaries facing structural damage. The government said it would continue efforts to restore essential infrastructure and expedite permanent works in areas affected by natural disasters.

“The government remains committed to ensuring timely restoration of essential infrastructure, extending admissible relief to affected families, and expediting permanent restoration works.” - Surinder Choudhary (Deputy Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir)