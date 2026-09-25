Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured Mathadi workers that the state government would not repeal the legislation governing their employment and welfare, while announcing housing and market redevelopment initiatives for the community. Addressing a Mathadi workers’ rally at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, organised to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of late MLA Annasaheb Patil, Fadnavis said the law providing social security and legal protection to workers would remain in force and be strengthened further. The Maharashtra government’s Labour Department describes the Mathadi framework as a system aimed at regulating employment and providing welfare benefits to unorganised manual workers. Fadnavis also announced that around 3,000 Mathadi workers would receive homes under the Wadala housing project. He said necessary approvals and Floor Space Index requirements had been cleared, allowing the project to move forward. He further outlined plans to redevelop the Vashi APMC market, which has operated for around five decades, with a long-term vision covering the next 50 years. The proposed redevelopment is intended to create a modern market while expanding employment opportunities for Mathadi workers. The Chief Minister said the government had initiated the empowerment and restructuring of Mathadi Boards across Maharashtra. Independent audits will be undertaken to improve transparency and address pending matters involving wages, provident fund, gratuity, bonus, house rent allowance and accident compensation. He also warned against unauthorised groups operating in the name of the labour movement and said a meeting with labour leaders and officials would be held to consider action against such elements. "Mathadi law will not be allowed to end; it will remain and be strengthened further." - Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister of Maharashtra) "To curb unauthorised elements and protect genuine labourers, a high-level meeting with labour leaders and officials will be convened soon." - Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister of Maharashtra)