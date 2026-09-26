CH NEWS, BENGALURU Internal friction within the ruling Congress party escalated sharply today as senior MLA B.R. Patil openly expressed deep frustration and public dissatisfaction with his own administration, accusing the state government of systematically sidelining core election manifesto commitments and ignoring prior legislative understandings. Speaking to media representatives, Patil launched a scathing critique of executive decision-making, focusing primarily on the administration's failure to enact promised amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act—specifically regarding the contentious provisions of Sections 79A, 79B, and 79C. The legislator alleged that the ruling dispensation has conveniently abandoned the progressive reforms and social pledges it championed while campaigning to capture power. The crux of Patil's public outburst centers on a breached pre-budget agreement concerning agricultural land ownership regulations. According to the disgruntled MLA, detailed deliberations were held prior to the state budget presentation with then-Minister Siddaramaiah, during which a firm consensus was reached to incorporate critical legal amendments to Sections 79A, 79B, and 79C into the official fiscal policy document. These specific sections of the Land Reforms Act have historically restricted agricultural land acquisition strictly to agriculturists, protecting rural farming communities from corporate land grabs. However, when the final budget copy was formally presented on the floor of the House, Patil discovered that the agreed-upon amendments were conspicuously missing. He argued that the omission was not a mere administrative oversight but an intentional betrayal of rural stakeholders and small-scale farmers who relied on the party's pre-poll commitments. Patil’s outspoken criticism highlights simmering discontent among backbenchers and senior legislators who feel marginalized by executive policy priorities. Political analysts note that such public rebukes from within the ruling coalition threaten to weaken the government's authority, especially as opposition parties capitalize on alleged policy U-turns and governance failures. The MLA’s remarks have put executive leadership under intense pressure to clarify its stance on agricultural land laws and address mounting backbench demands for greater transparency in fulfilling pre-election manifesto pledges before legislative opposition weaponizes the internal rift during upcoming Assembly sessions.