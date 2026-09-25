India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured the bronze medal in mixed doubles table tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after losing their semi-final to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha on Friday. The Indian pair, ranked eighth in the world, went down 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11 in the semi-final. With no bronze-medal playoff in the event, reaching the last four guaranteed the duo a podium finish. The medal is India’s second in Asian Games mixed doubles table tennis. The first came through Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra at the 2018 edition. Shah and Chitale had earlier secured their place in the semi-finals with a 3-1 quarter-final victory over Hong Kong’s world No. 4 pair Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. The Indian duo won 11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5 in the quarter-final. India also secured medals in several other events on Day 6. Shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar claimed silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured India of another medal by reaching the mixed doubles semi-finals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh also advanced to their respective singles semi-finals. India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams reached the finals, while the women’s hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B match. India’s medal tally stood at 20, including two gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals.