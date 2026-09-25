India’s Manpreet Kaur won the bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, producing a best throw of 17.17 metres. The 36-year-old secured the bronze with her fourth attempt, finishing behind China’s Song Jiayuan, who won gold with 19.40 metres, and compatriot Zhang Linru, who claimed silver with 18.14 metres. South Korea’s Jeong Yu Sun finished fourth with 16.78 metres. Manpreet’s podium finish adds another international medal to her career. Her last major international medal came at the 2023 Asian Championships, where she also won bronze. She finished fifth at the 2023 Asian Games and was fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month with a throw of 17.49 metres. The Indian shot-putter’s personal best remains 18.06 metres, achieved in 2022. Earlier this year, she won the National Inter-State Championships with a throw of 17.75 metres, surpassing the Asian Games qualification mark of 16.25 metres. Manpreet was part of the Indian athletics contingent that trained at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games. Her performance in Nagoya earned India another medal in athletics. Compatriot Krishna Jayasankar Menon finished fifth in the event with a best effort of 16.57 metres. Manpreet’s bronze was part of India’s medal-winning campaign on Day 6 of the Games, but her 17.17m effort remained the defining result of the women’s shot-put competition.