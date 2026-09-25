NAGOYA India secured its second shooting gold at the Asian Games as Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the 10m air pistol mixed team title on Friday. The Indian pair topped the qualification round before producing a strong performance in the final, finishing with 484.6 points. South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo took silver with 478.0, while Iran won bronze with 415.8. India also claimed silver in the men’s 50m rifle three positions team event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar combined for 1,762 points, finishing behind China, which won gold with 1,766. South Korea took bronze with 1,751. Tomar and Niraj qualified for the individual 3P final after finishing third and fourth in qualification with 589 and 588 points respectively. However, Tomar finished fifth with 327.6 points, while Niraj ended eighth. China’s Yukun Liu won individual gold with a Games-record 360.5, while compatriot Changhong Zhang claimed silver with 360.2. Kazakhstan’s Satpayev Islam took bronze. The results added another gold and silver to India’s shooting medal tally at the ongoing Games.