India’s men’s quadruple sculls crew finished fifth in the final at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, while rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls. The quadruple sculls team of Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan and Balraj Panwar clocked 5:52.17. China won gold in 5:46.03, followed by Indonesia in 5:47.90 and Uzbekistan in 5:48.96. India finished outside the medal positions despite recording a competitive time in the final. The result came as rowing delivered another medal for India through the men’s double sculls event. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finished third in the double sculls final with a timing of 6:13.25. They were 3.48 seconds behind the Chinese gold-medal pair of Yi Xudi and Nie Yide, while silver medallists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin finished 2.76 seconds ahead of the Indian duo. Satnam and Salman held second place at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks before slipping back late in the race. The bronze contributed to India’s 13th medal at the ongoing Games, taking the tally to one gold, five silvers and seven bronzes. In the men’s singles sculls, Balraj Panwar narrowly missed a medal after finishing fourth. He stayed second at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but was overtaken by Uzbekistan’s Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Japan’s Tatsuya Sakurama in the final 500m. Balraj clocked 6:54.80, finishing 15 seconds behind gold medallist Zhiwei Deng of China. He had held a five-second lead over Sakurama before the final stretch but eventually finished eight seconds behind the Japanese rower. India’s rowing campaign therefore produced a bronze medal alongside two fourth and fifth-place finishes. The results added another medal while India remained across rowing events.