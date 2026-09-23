INTRO Jay Meena created history at the Asian Games, winning India’s first-ever soft tennis medal after reaching the men’s singles semifinals. NAGOYA Jay Meena created history at the Asian Games 2026 by securing India’s first-ever medal in soft tennis after winning bronz

INTRO

Jay Meena created history at the Asian Games, winning India’s first-ever soft tennis medal after reaching the men’s singles semifinals.

NAGOYA

Jay Meena created history at the Asian Games 2026 by securing India’s first-ever medal in soft tennis after winning bronze in the men’s singles event on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian lost 2-4 to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka in the semifinal at Nagoya. Meena, competing in his third Asian Games after appearances in 2018 and 2022, fought back strongly after falling three games behind but could not maintain the momentum in the 45-minute contest.

Kurosaka won the opening three games 5-3, 4-1 and 4-1 to take control of the semifinal. Meena responded with a determined comeback, winning the fourth game 4-1 before taking the fifth 6-4.

However, the Japanese player regained control in the sixth game, winning 4-1 to close out the match and secure his place in the final.

Despite the semifinal defeat, Meena’s run guarantees him a historic bronze medal and gives India its first-ever podium finish in soft tennis at the Asian Games.

Meena’s achievement adds to India’s growing medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and marks a significant milestone for the sport in the country. His performance also highlights India’s progress in a discipline in which the country had not previously won an Asian Games medal.