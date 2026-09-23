AICHI-NAGOYA India secured the bronze medal in the men’s badminton team event at the 2026 Asian Games after losing 3-1 to China in the semi-final in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. The result ensured India remained on the podium for a second successive edition of the Games. Lak

AICHI-NAGOYA

India secured the bronze medal in the men’s badminton team event at the 2026 Asian Games after losing 3-1 to China in the semi-final in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. The result ensured India remained on the podium for a second successive edition of the Games.

Lakshya Sen faced Shi Yuqi in the opening match but went down 21-16, 21-18. Sen started strongly and managed to level the second game at 16-16, but the Chinese player held his nerve to close out the contest and give China an early lead.

Reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then levelled the tie for India with a 21-11, 22-20 victory over reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. The Indian pair dominated the opening game before surviving a strong fightback in the second. After China saved two match points to make it 20-20, Satwik and Chirag converted their third opportunity to win.

India, however, could not complete the comeback. Ayush Shetty lost 21-19, 21-13 to world No. 12 Li Shi Feng, putting China 2-1 ahead. In the fourth match, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were beaten 21-16, 17-21, 21-9 by He Ji Ting and Liu Yi, sealing China’s place in the final.

India had entered the semi-finals after defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. The team had assured itself of a medal with that victory. India had won silver at Hangzhou 2023 after losing 3-2 to China in the final.