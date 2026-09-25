CH NEWS, BENGALURU The political fallout surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reached a boiling point today as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad launched a ferocious attack against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation and subsequent arrest on charges amounting to treason. Addressing a high-profile press conference at the KPCC headquarters, Hariprasad alleged that the Election Commission has systematically undermined constitutional democracy to favor a single political party and leadership. Citing alarming statistics, he claimed that unilateral decisions by the CEC resulted in the deletion of 63 million votes in Bihar, 9.1 million in West Bengal, and a staggering 10.7 million votes in Karnataka, disproportionately targeting minority and Dalit communities to disenfranchise the poor. The KPCC chief laid bare explosive allegations concerning the internal functioning of the poll panel, asserting that over the preceding ten months, CEC Gyanesh Kumar routinely overruled the recorded dissent of fellow Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh and Vivek Joshi on at least 14 separate occasions. According to Hariprasad, critical modifications—including contentious changes to Form 6—were forced through without consensus, bypassing institutional checks and balances. Highlighting specific local discrepancies, Hariprasad presented physical documentation and applications concerning 65,000 deleted votes across constituencies such as Babaleshwar, Hubballi, and Dharwad, pointing out that numerous deletion requests lacked mandatory signatures. He contrasted these findings with a previously released letter by BJP MLA Abhay Patil, which allegedly requested the arbitrary deletion of 2,500 voters. The KPCC president argued that these widespread omissions were structural anomalies deliberately introduced during the execution of the SIR process rather than genuine voter relocation or death. Characterizing the actions of the poll leadership as an unconstitutional assault on national sovereignty equivalent to treason, the Congress party announced a massive state-level demonstration at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, extending invitations to all democratic entities and opposition organizations. Furthermore, the party outlined a second phase of intense protests to be staged across all district headquarters throughout Karnataka. While acknowledging that legislative amendments introduced in 2023 grant protective legal immunities shielding Election Commissioners from standard criminal prosecution during their tenure, Hariprasad insisted that CEC Gyanesh Kumar must be forced to resign immediately to strip away such protections, clearing the path for an independent judicial investigation. Responding to the ruling party's friction with central defenders of the poll panel, Hariprasad questioned why national BJP leaders routinely leap to defend the Election Commission when queries are raised, rather than allowing the autonomous constitutional body to defend its own administrative record.