Kathmandu Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava made a farewell call on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah as he prepares to conclude his diplomatic tenure in the country. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal and discuss areas of continued cooperation. Srivastava’s tenure has included engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries. India and Nepal share close historical, cultural, economic and people-to-people ties, with cooperation extending across several sectors, including energy, infrastructure, connectivity, trade, education and development. During his earlier meeting with Prime Minister Shah in August, Srivastava and the Nepalese leader discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations, promote cooperation and enhance the development partnership for mutual benefit. Shah had stressed the importance of deepening the historic relationship between Nepal and India and expanding cooperation in areas of common interest. Srivastava had also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah and described their discussions as an opportunity to further deepen the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership. The ambassador had expressed India’s commitment to continuing cooperation with Nepal during his tenure. Earlier this month, Srivastava also paid a farewell call on Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal. During that meeting, Khanal congratulated him on completing his tenure and appreciated his contribution to strengthening Nepal-India relations. Discussions covered energy cooperation, trade, infrastructure, road connectivity and people-to-people ties. Khanal also expressed gratitude for India’s support following the Bhotekoshi floods and its assistance in search, rescue and relief operations. The latest farewell meeting with Prime Minister Shah comes as Srivastava concludes his assignment in Nepal. Both countries are expected to continue their engagement through established diplomatic channels and build on cooperation in areas of mutual interest. India and Nepal have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with development cooperation forming an important part of their bilateral partnership.