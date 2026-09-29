Geneva Human rights concerns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) were raised during the ongoing 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and Representative of the African Development Association, highlighted what he described as increasing repression by Pakistani authorities in PoK since June 5, 2026. Addressing the UNHRC, Kashmiri cited reports of deaths, injuries, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful gatherings and communication blackouts. He also expressed concern over what he described as the increasing militarisation of civilian life in the region. Kashmiri called for an independent and impartial investigation into the reported violations and urged the international community to press Pakistan to ensure accountability and protect civilians exercising their democratic rights. He called for an end to the use of force against peaceful protesters, the release of people he said had been arbitrarily detained and clarification regarding the whereabouts of missing persons. He also urged authorities to restore unrestricted internet and mobile communication services in PoK. Regarding PoGB, Kashmiri raised concerns over political representation, land ownership and the rights of local communities over natural resources. He called for independent monitoring mechanisms to examine allegations of abuses and protect civic space. Similar concerns were raised at the UNHRC last week by social activist Harleen Kour. She said people in PoK had been protesting for months over food, electricity, employment, infrastructure and political representation. Kour alleged that protesters had faced excessive force, arbitrary detention, communication restrictions and the use of anti-terror laws. She also referred to allegations of extrajudicial killings and mass detentions. She urged the UNHRC to establish an independent fact-finding mission into reported civilian deaths, detentions and the alleged use of excessive force. She further called for restoration of communications and protection for political activists and local leaders facing alleged harassment. Calls for UN inquiry Activists urge the UN to investigate alleged human rights abuses, excessive force, and communications blackouts in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, demanding accountability, the release of detainees, and protection for peaceful protesters.