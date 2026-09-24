CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a significant legal escalation concerning high-profile financial crimes, the Karnataka government has formally approached the High Court of Karnataka, challenging a lower court's decision that previously discharged MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy and his associate Mehfuz Ali Khan from the multi-crore Ambident company customer fraud case. The high-stakes legal challenge came up for its initial hearing before a division bench presided over by Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde. Finding merit in the state's petition, the High Court has officially issued formal judicial notices to both Gali Janardhana Reddy and Mehfuz Ali Khan, compelling them to respond to the renewed prosecution efforts. The state's legal move arrives roughly eight months after the Special Court for People's Representatives delivered its ruling on October 22, 2025, dropping the two high-profile figures from the charge sheet due to what it then deemed insufficient direct evidentiary material. The foundational allegations against Reddy and Khan center around accusations that they allegedly accepted a massive bribe of ₹20 crore from the prime accused operating the Ambident firm, with the explicit promise of leveraging political and administrative influence to shield the company from an aggressive probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Ambident financial scandal ranks among the most prominent multi-crore investment scams to surface in Bengaluru, following a familiar playbook of fraudulent deposit schemes that duped unsuspecting retail investors. The underground financial network was orchestrated by the father-son duo, Syed Ahmed Fareed and Syed Afaq, who operated the firm outside regulatory bounds. The fraudulent operations first caught the attention of federal financial watchdogs when the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) flagged severe violations concerning international financial transactions and unauthorized deposit collections. Acting on these red flags, the Enforcement Directorate launched sweeping coordinated raids against the firm's commercial offices and residential properties. During initial interrogations, the founders admitted to various financial irregularities and reportedly paid a penalty of ₹2 crore to bypass immediate federal scrutiny. However, while the firm's promoters attempted to navigate the federal probe, their fraudulent activities had already devastated thousands of retail investors who lost their life savings, triggering criminal complaints at the K.G. Halli police station in Bengaluru. As the Crime Branch (CCB) dug deeper into the financial trails, investigators uncovered alleged transactional links between the firm's promoters and Gali Janardhana Reddy. Interrogation reports at the time suggested that the founders claimed portions of the diverted funds were funneled to Reddy and his associate to fix or manage the Enforcement Directorate investigation. These disclosures led to intense public scrutiny and a dramatic late-night interrogation by the CCB, culminating in Reddy's arrest and a 14-day judicial remand. However, the legal foundation of the arrest faced immediate questions, given that neither Fareed nor Afaq had formally accused Reddy of directly defrauding investors, leading many political observers to label the enforcement action politically driven. Within four days, Reddy successfully secured bail. Although the Special Court eventually absolved him and Khan of culpability citing gaps in direct evidence, the state government's decision to file a formal High Court appeal breathes new life into the high-profile prosecution, ensuring intense judicial scrutiny as the case moves forward.