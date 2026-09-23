Bengaluru Karnataka Congress MLA representing Indi constituency, Yashavanta Rayagoud V Patil, resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, in protest over denying his constituency a drought-hit status. Out of the 13 taluks in Vijayapura district, Indi and Chadchan t

Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress MLA representing Indi constituency, Yashavanta Rayagoud V Patil, resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, in protest over denying his constituency a drought-hit status.

Out of the 13 taluks in Vijayapura district, Indi and Chadchan taluks, have been excluded from the state’s list of drought-hit areas.

Patil submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil in Bengaluru.

“I’m resigning on my own volition as I haven’t been able to meet the expectations of the people of my constituency,” the Indi MLA stated in his letter to Speaker GS Patil dated September 22.

"Indi taluk in Vijayapura district, which I represent, has been severely affected by drought during the 2026-27 kharif season. As there was some rainfall at the beginning of the season, farmers borrowed money and purchased seeds and fertilisers and sowed their crops. However, due to the failure of timely rains, the crops have withered, and there is also a shortage of drinking water for people and livestock," Patil stated.

The Speaker, however, told the Assembly that he rejected the resignation as it was not as per rules.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said he was upset with the Karnataka government for failing to declare Indi and Chadchan drought-hit despite repeated appeals.

In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on August 28, Patil had sought drought-hit status for the two taluks. He had pointed out that 11 of Vijayapura district’s 13 taluks had been declared drought-affected, while Indi and Chadchan were excluded.

“I am a ruling party MLA and have made several requests to our government in a sensitive manner so that it does not cause embarrassment. But our words and feelings are not being valued,” Patil wrote.

He also alleged that political pressure was influencing whose demands received attention.

“In today’s political situation, those who are strong and exert pressure are getting recognition, while people like us, who are mild-natured, are not getting recognition for any work,” he said.

Patil said he was unable to do justice to the voters who elected him and was therefore voluntarily resigning as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

This is the second time Patil has resigned from the Assembly this year. Earlier, he had resigned after being left out of the state Cabinet. He later withdrew his resignation, saying he would continue serving his constituency as an MLA.

As per reports, Gadag MLA HK Patil, too, threatened to resign if his taluk is not declared drought-hit.

Is this govt even alive? asks Ashoka

Raising Patil’s resignation, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slammed the Congress government. “Is this government even alive?” he said, leading to heated arguments between the Opposition and Treasury benches.

Parameshwara blames Centre

Parameshwara blamed the BJP-led Union government for restricting the state's ability to declare drought-hit taluks. “We’ve written 10 letters to the Centre seeking relaxation in the drought manual,” he said.

No discrimination against constituencies on party lines: CM

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said his government is not discriminating against constituencies on party lines. Responding to Patil’s resignation, he said, "I can’t decide on declaring drought taluks. There are parameters. Many MLAs are asking us to declare their constituency’s drought-hit." "The Indi MLA was emotional. I’ve pacified him," he said. He made these remarks in response to intense political heat after Patil tendered his resignation to protest his region not being declared drought-hit

“I’m resigning on my own volition as I haven’t been able to meet the expectations of the people of my constituency.” Yashwanthrayagouda Patil, Congress MLA from Indi