CH NEWSBENGALURU Bengaluru traffic police have extended restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles on the Varthur-Gunjur Road to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel for schoolchildren and motorists. The restrictions have been extended on the busy Varthur-Gu

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Bengaluru traffic police have extended restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles on the Varthur-Gunjur Road to ease congestion and ensure smoother travel for schoolchildren and motorists.

The restrictions have been extended on the busy Varthur-Gunjur stretch of State Highway 35 during peak school and traffic hours. Earlier, heavy vehicles were prohibited from using the road only between 7 am and 11 am.

Following complaints from the public, traffic police have introduced a revised schedule. The movement of heavy goods vehicles and trucks will now be restricted from 7 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Varthur-Gunjur Road is narrow and has several T-junctions. As it is also a state highway with continuous vehicular movement, the stretch frequently witnesses heavy traffic congestion.

The congestion has particularly affected schoolchildren, making it difficult for them to reach their destinations on time. Parents and other residents had approached the traffic police seeking measures to address the problem.

Police said the restrictions would remain in force until road-widening works in the area are completed and traffic movement returns to normal.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion during peak hours and improving the safety and convenience of schoolchildren, motorists and other road users in the eastern parts of Bengaluru.