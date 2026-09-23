Bengaluru Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Wednesday said the state government was exploring a collaboration with biodiesel companies which can procure used edible oil from hotels and other food establishments and use it as a raw material for biodiesel productio

Bengaluru

Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Wednesday said the state government was exploring a collaboration with biodiesel companies which can procure used edible oil from hotels and other food establishments and use it as a raw material for biodiesel production.

The initiative could address repeated reuse of edible oil by food establishments, he added.

“Such a mechanism could give establishments an alternative channel for disposal while discouraging unsafe reuse,” the Minister said at an interactive session on 'Food Safety' organised by members of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) here.

State to expand food safety drive

Khader said Karnataka has intensified food-safety inspections across the state in recent weeks, with the state Government stating that its objective is to protect public health and improve compliance rather than disrupt legitimate businesses.

He stressed that strengthening food safety requires coordinated action from government agencies, businesses, street vendors and consumers and felt the need for sustained education to build a stronger food-safety culture across Karnataka alongside enforcement of law.

The Minister announced plans to host a national-level conclave of Food Safety Officers and Commissioners in October to bring together officials from different States to deliberate on strengthening the country’s food safety framework.

The Conclave, the Minister said, will facilitate the exchange of best practices followed by different States, identify gaps in existing food-safety systems and examine areas where rules or regulations may require strengthening.

BCIC president K Ravi wanted the state government and industry to work in tandem to strengthen standards and build greater consumer confidence.

Continuing, Ravi said “Food safety is not mere a regulatory requirement but a fundamental pillar of public health” and stated street-food vendors cater to a significant section of the population and are an important part of the food ecosystem.

He said greater education and awareness among vendors, food handlers, businesses and consumers are equally critical to improving standards.