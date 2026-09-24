CH NEWS, BENGALURU Financial corruption in municipal governance has taken center stage as a formal complaint has been lodged with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against senior IAS officer Karigowda and top executives of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), alleging multi-crore irregularities and systematic manipulation within the city's garbage transportation tender process. The high-stakes regulatory scrutiny follows a direct administrative intervention by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who ordered a comprehensive departmental inquiry into the controversial tender allotments. The Chief Minister explicitly instructed the BSWML Commissioner to submit a detailed factual report within a week, focusing heavily on procedural flaws, relaxed security deposits, compromised tender norms, and suspicious work orders associated with Packages 1, 2, and 5 of the city's Secondary Transport System (STS) contracts. According to details emerging from the preliminary municipal review, contracts for Packages 2 and 5 were controversially awarded to Muniyappa Enterprises after the firm participated in competitive biddings for setting up STS units. While the estimated tender value for Package 2 was pegged at ₹53.4 crore, the contract was eventually awarded at a heavily discounted bid of ₹33.63 crore. Similarly, for Package 5, against an estimated value of ₹55.4 crore, the work order was finalized at ₹38.42 crore. Despite the seemingly lower bids, whistleblowers and rival bidders alleged that the contractor received illicit exemptions regarding standard tender norms, mandatory performance guarantees, and security deposit requirements. Furthermore, the complaint submitted to federal financial investigators highlights allegations of a massive financial swindle involving the misappropriation of roughly ₹150 crore from the centrally sponsored Swachh Bharat Fund, earmarked for urban sanitation infrastructure. The involvement of the Enforcement Directorate marks a severe escalation in the legal troubles surrounding municipal waste management in India's tech capital. Federal investigators are expected to trace the money trail, review bank transactions, and examine whether financial kickbacks were channeled through shell entities or used to bypass statutory oversight. With the state administration already under immense pressure over urban governance and infrastructure bottlenecks, opposition parties have seized upon the BSWML scandal to demand the immediate suspension of the implicated IAS officer and a transparent judicial probe. As the ED evaluates the merits of the complaint for a formal Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, municipal authorities face mounting accountability questions regarding transparency in public procurement.