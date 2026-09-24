CH NEWS, BENGALURU Launching a scathing critique of the state's economic management, Bharatiya Janata Party State President B.Y. Vijayendra has accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of actively hoodwinking the public and concealing a severe fiscal emergency that mirrors structural bankruptcy. Addressing reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra asserted that an official internal communication recently issued by the State Finance Department serves as an undeniable red flag regarding the treasury's empty coffers, directly contradicting the administration's public claims of robust fiscal health. Vijayendra declared that Karnataka is witnessing an unprecedented economic crisis, noting that the government is struggling to disburse timely monthly salaries to state public sector employees and finding it increasingly difficult to deliver essential pension payments to vulnerable demographics, including senior citizens, widows, and differently-abled individuals. Furthermore, mounting arrears, unpaid contractor bills across multiple infrastructure departments, and frozen developmental grants have brought routine governance to a near standstill. Comparing the administration's priorities, Vijayendra argued that while the government displays immense enthusiasm and administrative speed for high-profile mega-projects like tunnel roads and proposed airport connectivity toward Kanakapura, it demonstrates complete apathy toward the agrarian community suffering under severe drought conditions. He also strongly demanded immediate legal and administrative action against ruling party MLA Pradeep Eshwar over contentious local controversies. The opposition leader attributed the catastrophic fiscal deficit directly to the unscientific and financially unsustainable implementation of the ruling party's flagship "Guarantee Schemes." He pointed out that the massive recurring expenditure required to sustain these welfare promises has systematically starved essential capital works, agriculture support systems, and local bodies of vital funds. Highlighting national parallels, Vijayendra noted that leaders and chief ministers in other Congress-governed states have openly acknowledged the heavy budgetary strain triggered by similar populist promises, citing instances in states like Himachal Pradesh where severe liquidity shortages have forced administrative debates over utilizing alternative revenue streams. In Karnataka, the recent official correspondence written by the Managing Director of the state transport corporation pleading for the urgent release of mounting unpaid dues under the free-travel 'Shakti' scheme perfectly exposes the grim reality behind official claims. Vijayendra demanded that the Chief Minister stop masking the state's insolvency with superficial rhetoric and immediately release emergency relief funds to rescue the rural economy.