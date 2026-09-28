CH NEWS, YADGIR District Principal and Sessions Judge HJ Marulasiddharadhya urged motorists and the public to strictly follow traffic rules to ensure road safety and prevent loss of lives. He was speaking after participating in a traffic rules awareness campaign organised at the old court premises by the District Legal Services Authority in association with various government departments and organisations. The judge warned that travelling with seven to eight persons in an autorickshaw or three to four persons on a two-wheeler, besides riding without helmets and driving without seat belts, could prove fatal in the event of an accident. Following traffic rules is not merely a legal obligation but also a responsibility towards protecting lives, he said, urging everyone to compulsorily follow safety measures such as wearing helmets and fastening seat belts. District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Mariyappa, Additional Superintendent of Police Dharanesh, District Home Guards Commandant Eranna and Mallikarjun Shiragol were present.