CH NEWS, BENGALURU Primary and School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has strongly criticized the continuous deployment of government and aided school educators for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the practice is seriously harming children's education. Speaking at his official residence, the Minister expressed deep frustration over the Election Commission's inaction regarding repeated state appeals to exclude teachers from non-academic administrative duties. He announced that the state government is actively drafting a legislative bill designed to permanently prohibit the use of school teaching staff for censuses, surveys, and non-teaching duties. The Minister pointed out that the relentless burden of electoral roll verification has left numerous classrooms unmanned, occasionally forcing schools to send children home early following the midday meal. With mid-term examinations underway and preparatory tests approaching, Bangarappa warned that the prolonged absence of educators threatens students' academic performance and overall learning outcomes. While acknowledging that deploying government personnel for elections is sometimes necessary, the Minister asserted that pulling teachers away for protracted survey workloads amounts to a structural misuse of educational human resources. He noted that civil society organizations and various stakeholders have raised identical concerns, urging both central authorities and the poll panel to adopt a more humane and practical approach. Addressing separate political and public criticisms regarding the distribution of footwear to government school students, Minister Bangarappa dismissed allegations of substandard quality as entirely unfounded. He clarified that photographs circulating on media platforms depicting defective items belonged to previous distribution cycles. However, the Minister acknowledged minor logistical hurdles involving incorrect sizing, which had caused discomfort for some students. He confirmed that district-level committees headed by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) have been instructed to inspect schools, verify inventories, and ensure immediate replacements are provided to any student facing sizing issues, guaranteeing that welfare amenities reach beneficiaries without further delay.