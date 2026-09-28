CH NEWS, RAICHUR The District Congress staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle, demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the Election Commission and expressed their opposition to various aspects of the SIR process and voter-list revision. Protesters also burnt an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar as a mark of protest.The protesters demanded the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and urged the authorities to register a criminal case against him and take him into custody. Congress leaders said the electoral-roll revision should not result in eligible citizens losing their voting rights and called for steps to safeguard democracy and the right to vote. MLCs NS Bosaraju and A Vasanthakumar, District Congress Committee President K Shanthappa, along with other party leaders and workers, participated in the protest.