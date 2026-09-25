CH NEWS, NAGAMANGALA Affirming his deep dedication to public service, Mandya District In-charge and Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy stated that his constitutional authority belongs entirely to the people. S peaking after laying foundation stones for the Maulana Azad Model School building and a post-matric minority girls' hostel at Umar Nagar near Bellur on Friday, he pledged that the Congress administration will never discontinue its popular guarantee schemes. Addressing the energetic gathering, the minister declared that he believes in delivering tangible results rather than indulging in empty rhetoric. He recalled how local voters placed immense trust in his leadership and helped him reach the Vidhana Soudha, promising that he will work tirelessly to repay their faith. Highlighting ongoing rural progress, he noted that projects worth ₹10 crore had already been inaugurated in the village, adding that a long-demanded fair price ration shop will open soon to serve local residents. Taking strong exception to bureaucratic inertia, Chaluvarayaswamy openly reprimanded officials from the Land Army Department for delaying the construction of the proposed Ambedkar Bhavan for over a year. He issued an ultimatum, telling negligent officers to execute work immediately or vacate the site. He questioned how modifying project blueprints could take twelve months, warning that administrative delays would not be tolerated. Following the event, the minister broke ground for a backward classes residential school near Devihalli Gate and launched fresh roadworks in Yaraganahalli. Prominent figures including DCC Bank Director Dinesh, guarantee committee president Mudalappa, community activist Shivanna, Jamia Masjid leader Suleman, and minority welfare officer Madhushree attended the ceremonies. Speakers appreciated the government’s infrastructure initiatives, concluding that steady educational facilities and reliable civic roads remain crucial for rural transformation across the taluk.