hy is not anyone’s property, says Swamiji

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI The philosophy of Basavanna and the tradition of the Sharanas should not be claimed as the exclusive property of any individual or group, said Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji of Kanneri Math. He was speaking after leading the Basavadi Shivasharanara Hindu Samavesha held at the NV College ground on Sunday evening. Swamiji said the Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to practise and follow their religion, and no one has the right to question another person’s religious freedom. He alleged that some people were using the names of Basavanna and the Sharanas as though they held a patent over their legacy. Instead, the focus should be on examining to what extent those claiming to uphold Basavanna’s principles had actually incorporated them into their lives, he said. Shivakumar Swami of Bidar, Savitananda Swami and Pranavananda Swami of Muchalamba also addressed the gathering. Chandu Patil presided over the programme. VeerabhadraS hivacharya of Kadaganchi, Hava Mallinath Swami, Paramananda Swami of Yalasingi Siddharoodha Math, Apparao Devimuty, Akkamahadevi, former MP Umesh Jadhav, Avinash Jadhav, Basavaraj Mattimadu, BG Patil, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Harshanand Guttedar, Shashil Namoshi, Doddagouda Patil Naribol and Dattatreya Patil Revoor, among others, were present.